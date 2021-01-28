Pakistan
Iranian Ambassador calls on Federal Maritime Affairs Minister
- Zaidi assured full cooperation and facilitation from Pakistan government in setting up the border markets.
28 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed issues related to border markets.
The Ambassador informed the Minister that almost all formalities to establish border markets have been approved from the Irani side, said a press release.
Zaidi assured full cooperation and facilitation from Pakistan government in setting up the border markets.
Highlighting the traditionally strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, Minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing mutually-beneficial collaboration between the two countries in all dimensions.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Iranian Ambassador calls on Federal Maritime Affairs Minister
Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments