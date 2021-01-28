Iranian Ambassador calls on Federal Maritime Affairs Minister

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed issues related to border markets.

The Ambassador informed the Minister that almost all formalities to establish border markets have been approved from the Irani side, said a press release.

Zaidi assured full cooperation and facilitation from Pakistan government in setting up the border markets.

Highlighting the traditionally strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, Minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing mutually-beneficial collaboration between the two countries in all dimensions.