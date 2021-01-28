ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Those who misuse quota system must be penalized: Law Minister

  • The Committee agreed to seek the opinion of Attorney General of Pakistan on the issue of amending Article 27.
APP 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that those who misuse quota system and acquire fake domiciles must be penalized as the practice needs to be discouraged.

He expressed these views while chairing the preliminary meeting regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Secretary Establishment, Dr. Ijaz Munir.

The Committee agreed to seek the opinion of Attorney General of Pakistan on the issue of amending Article 27.

The Committee to formulate proposals regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution was constituted by the Prime Minister on April 22, 2020 to look into the pros and cons of amending Article 27.

