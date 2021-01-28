ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
LCCI to hold business moot in Gwadar

APP 28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indutry (LCCI) will organize Business Moot in Gwadar in March.

LCCI spokesman said here on Thursday that in this connection, the Lahore Chamber's President Mian Tariq Misbah also met with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman CPEC Authority Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in Islamabad, who assured his full support in this regard.

During the meeting, the CPEC Chairman said that CPEC was a huge project that can change destiny of Pakistan.

“I would visit LCCI soon to share upcoming business opportunities in Gwadar,” Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said.

He said that work on CPEC projects was in full swing and under developed areas were being given importance.

He stressed upon the need for projecting CPEC as a regional connectivity initiative to make Pakistan emerge as an economically developing state.

“Prime objective of the CPEC is to improve the lives of people of Pakistan by building an economic corridor promoting bilateral connectivity, construction, explore potential bilateral investment, economic and trade, logistics and people to people contact for regional connectivity”, he said and added that this mega project include integrated transport and IT systems including road, rail, port, air and data communication channels, energy cooperation, industrial & economic zones, agricultural development, socio-economic development, tourism cooperation & people to people communication etc.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah congratulated both Pakistani and Chinese governments, armed forces of Pakistan, contractors, logistic companies, construction companies and every individual who had been involved in turning this dream into reality.

“On the model of automobile industry in Pakistan, the Chinese investors should also be encouraged to develop local vendor industry in Pakistan for the supply of raw materials for the CPEC projects. This will especially help boost the SME sector in Pakistan,” the LCCI President added.

LCCI to hold business moot in Gwadar

