ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Containing China is 'mission impossible', Beijing warns Biden

  • The facts show that to contain China is mission impossible, and will only end up in shooting yourself in the foot, warned defence ministry spokesman.
AFP 28 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Any attempt to contain China is "mission impossible", the country's defence ministry warned the US on Thursday, as the Biden administration works to shore up its Asian alliances against Beijing.

Military tensions between the two superpowers worsened under former US President Donald Trump, who adopted an aggressive stance on regional flashpoints such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China at the same time poured billions into revamping its military, in line with President Xi Jinping's ambitions to transform the People's Liberation Army into a fully modernised, "world-class" fighting force by 2050.

"The facts show that to contain China is mission impossible, and will only end up in shooting yourself in the foot," warned defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Thursday.

"Sino-US military relations are currently at a new historic starting point" with the arrival of the Biden administration, said Wu, urging the US to adopt a "non-confrontational, mutually respectful, win-win mentality."

Tensions between the two superpowers have shown no sign of abating under the Biden administration, which deployed groups of warships, including a US aircraft carrier, to the South China Sea over the weekend.

China has increasingly asserted its presence in the disputed region in recent years, aggressively expanding its territory via man-made islands and reefs, much to the chagrin of Southeast Asian neighbours with rival claims.

In response, the Trump administration frequently sent warships near islands controlled by Beijing in "freedom of navigation operations" which China has dismissed as mere posturing.

Washington has sought to firm up ties with Asian nations this week, with US President Joe Biden reaffirming his administration's "unwavering commitment" to defend Japan, including the disputed Senkaku Islands claimed by China, in a Wednesday call with the country's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The new US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin III, also discussed regional security threats in recent calls with counterparts in South Korea, Australia and India -- the latter two have seen deteriorating ties with China.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday dismissed the US-Japan security alliance as a "relic of the Cold War", and said that disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved between "countries directly involved", and not those outside the region.

Joe Biden Beijing defence ministry

Containing China is 'mission impossible', Beijing warns Biden

Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters