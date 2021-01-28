ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bankia reports Q4 net profit of 50mn euros, beats forecasts

  • Net profit of 29 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • The state-owned lender set aside 505 million euros in 2020, including 40 million euros in the last quarter.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

MADRID: Spain's Bankia on Thursday said it booked a net profit of 50 million euros ($60.5 million) in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss in the same period of 2019 thanks to a gradual recovery of lending after COVID-19 restrictions in previous quarters.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Bankia, which is being taken over by rival Caixabank, to report a net profit of 29 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the lender had booked a loss 34 million euros.

Overall, the bank's 2020 net profit fell 57.6% to 230 million euros from the previous year on higher loan loss provisions set aside to offset the potential impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business. Analysts expected a full-year net profit of 206 million euros.

The state-owned lender set aside 505 million euros in 2020, including 40 million euros in the last quarter, to protect its books against the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caixabank Bankia gradual recovery

Bankia reports Q4 net profit of 50mn euros, beats forecasts

Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters