Business & Finance
Prada CEO sees revenues rising to 5bn euros in 4-5 years
- In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Patrizio Bertelli also said there could be positive signs for the luxury sector as a whole from March, when lockdowns in many European countries will end.
28 Jan 2021
MILAN: Italian luxury group Prada sees revenues rising to 5 billion euros ($6.05 billion) in 4-5 years and plans to invest 100 million euros per year in production sites and shops in coming years, its CEO said on Thursday.
In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, Patrizio Bertelli also said there could be positive signs for the luxury sector as a whole from March, when lockdowns in many European countries will end.
