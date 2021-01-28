ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Ukraine parliament votes to speed up vaccine registrations

  • The government has said it expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer.
  • Thursday's vote was on a first reading of the legislative amendments and a second reading will be required for them to take effect.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's parliament on Thursday backed plans to accelerate and simplify the registration of COVID-19 vaccines as the country prepares to start vaccinating its 41 million people.

The government has said it expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer under the global COVAX scheme in February and to vaccinate the first 367,000 people against COVID-19 in the first stage.

None of the existing vaccines has yet been registered in Ukraine. Thursday's vote was on a first reading of the legislative amendments and a second reading will be required for them to take effect.

