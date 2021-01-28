World
UK credit and debit card spending 35pc below pre-COVID level
- The ONS released the data for the first time last week. The numbers are based on payment figures from the Bank of England and are not seasonally adjusted.
- Separate ONS survey data showed that 17% of British workers were furloughed in the period Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, up from 14% in the previous two-week period.
28 Jan 2021
UK credit and debit card spending 35pc below pre-COVID level
LONDON: British households' spending on credit and debit cards last week remained 35% below its level at the start of coronavirus pandemic as COVID lockdown restrictions limit spending opportunities, official figures showed on Thursday.
The ONS released the data for the first time last week. The numbers are based on payment figures from the Bank of England and are not seasonally adjusted. The ONS classes them as 'experimental', meaning they are not fully validated.
Separate ONS survey data showed that 17% of British workers were furloughed in the period Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, up from 14% in the previous two-week period.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
UK credit and debit card spending 35pc below pre-COVID level
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments