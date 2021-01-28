Business & Finance
Toyota says 2020 global sales at 9.52mn vehicles
- Kyodo News said Toyota became the world's top-selling automaker for the first time in five years, surpassing Volkswagen.
28 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its group-wide global sales fell 11.3% to 9.528 million vehicles in 2020.
Kyodo News said Toyota became the world's top-selling automaker for the first time in five years, surpassing Volkswagen.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Toyota says 2020 global sales at 9.52mn vehicles
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments