Govt decides continuing efforts to hold Senate polls via open ballot

The federal government is keen on continuing its efforts for holding senate elections via open ballot, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the government has decided to make amendments in the constitution for holding the senate polls through open ballot.

The development was made in a session of the government spokespersons chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day.

PM Imran said that the government wants to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

A briefing regarding the land grabbing cases against Khokhar brothers, Javed Latif and Daniyal Aziz was also given by Mirza Shahzad Akba, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability.

He told that government land worth billions was recovered by the relevant authorities.

The participants have been given briefings on important matters including the report of Transparency International, Broadsheet scandal, ongoing actions against land grabbing mafia and others.

The meeting also discussed the press conference conducted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in support of Khokhar brothers.