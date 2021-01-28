Swiss flag possible Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivery shortfall

ZURICH: A vaccine delivery from US drugmaker Moderna to Switzerland scheduled for February 1 may fall short of the planned 300,000 shots, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday.

The Federal Health Ministry has "signaled" to at least one of Switzerland's 26 cantons that the delivery could be smaller than planned, Blick reported.

Health Ministry Vice Director Nora Kronig confirmed there were indications of a shortfall, Blick reported, though she told the newspaper that the nature of the issue was still unclear.

A Moderna spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The company told Blick that it expected to meet European delivery targets for the first quarter.

Kronig's office also did not immediately respond early Thursday.

There have been delivery issues involving vaccine maker AstraZeneca, as well as Pfizer and its German partner Biontech, as demand is high but supplies remain tight.

The European Union has demanded AstraZeneca provide a plan for how it will supply the bloc, after delivery delays.

Pfizer and Biontech vaccine deliveries, including to Switzerland, have been impacted as they temporarily slow production at a plant in Puurs, Belgium, in preparation for boosting its capacity.

Switzerland is aiming to get 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna through February, and the nation of 8.6 million hopes to vaccinate everyone who wants a COVID-19 shot by summer.

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza, which manufactures ingredients for Moderna's mRNA vaccine, said on Wednesday it may be "a couple of months" before new Swiss plants dedicated to producing the shots will be at "cruising speed".