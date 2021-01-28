Markets
Corn, soybeans rise for fourth day on upbeat demand outlook; wheat slips
- Wheat fell 0.6% to $6.54-1/2 a bushel as a firmer dollar made the grain less appealing to holders of other currencies.
HANOI: Corn and soybean prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by expectations of continued solid Chinese demand and tight supplies, while wheat fell for a second session as the dollar firmed and the equities markets shed.
FUNDAMENTALS
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract advanced 0.2% to $5.35-1/2 a bushel at 0150 GMT and soybean prices rose 0.4% to $13.79-1/2 a bushel.
