ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 7.34 (0.15%)
BR30 25,637 Increased By ▲ 5.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 46,410 Decreased By ▼ -48.44 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,370 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Industrial metals fall hit by firmer dollar, equities sell-off

  • Asian shares slid, while the safe-haven dollar rallied as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

HANOI: Base metals fell on Thursday, weighed by a broader sell-off in global equities and as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.1% to $17,715 a tonne at 0310 GMT, lead declined 0.9% at $2,027.50 a tonne, aluminium shed 0.4% at $1,984.50 a tonne and copper was almost flat at $7,824 a tonne.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.6% to 57,890 yuan ($8,930.06) a tonne, nickel declined 2.1% at 131,180 yuan a tonne and zinc lost 2.1% at 19,445 yuan a tonne.

Asian shares slid, while the safe-haven dollar rallied as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines shook investor optimism about an early recovery for the global economy.

Yuan aluminium Shanghai Futures Exchange Metals

Industrial metals fall hit by firmer dollar, equities sell-off

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters