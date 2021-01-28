ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Police smash ‘world’s most dangerous’ cybercrime service

AFP 28 Jan 2021

THE HAGUE: International police have disrupted the “world’s most dangerous” cybercrime service used to break into computer systems, law agencies announced on Wednesday.

The illicit service called EMOTET was operated as a so-called botnet, software that infects a network of computers and allows them to be remotely controlled, Europol and its judicial sister agency Eurojust said.

Police based in Britain, Canada, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United States teamed together to infiltrate EMOTET’s infrastructure.

Describing it as the “world’s most dangerous malware”, Europol said in a statement that “law enforcement and judicial authorities worldwide have this week disrupted one of the most significant botnets of the past decade: EMOTET.”

The network involved several hundred servers around the world that were used to “manage the computers of the infected victims, to spread to new ones, to serve other criminal groups,” Europol said.

“Investigators have now taken control of its infrastructure in an international coordinated action,” it said. What made EMOTET especially dangerous was the fact that it was offered for hire to other “top level” criminals, who then used this “door opener” to install other types of malware, Europol said. This included infamous banking “Trojans” which steal bank details and credentials, and ransomware that locks files and systems and holds them for ransom for large sums of money.

EMOTET cybercrime service Europol International police

Police smash ‘world’s most dangerous’ cybercrime service

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Govt to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week: Umar

NCOC announces reopening of educational institutes

Minister for penal action against those misusing quota system

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.