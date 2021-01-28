ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

Zubair denies reports of being barred from meeting COAS

NNI 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Zubair Umar, spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday rubbished reports that he was barred from meeting COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Islamabad Club last Sunday.

He said he and his friends had a friendly chat with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was with his family for around 10 to 12 minutes. However, no political issue came under discussion, he clarified. In his tweet he said, “This is just to clarify that last Sunday I along with my wife & few friends met the chief & his family at Islamabad Club. He was there for brunch, just a light friendly chat for about 10-12 minutes. No one stopped me from meeting him as wrongly propagated. No politics was discussed.”

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Nawaz Sharif PML N Mohammad Zubair Umar Islamabad Club

Zubair denies reports of being barred from meeting COAS

