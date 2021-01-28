ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

SNGPL resumes gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab, Islamabad

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) resumed gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab, and federal capital city from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division has stated the following regarding the Sindh High Court (SHC) hearing on safety/regulatory issues related to the CNG cylinder-fitted vehicles.

The division says that the CNG (Production and Marketing) Rules, 1992 were made to regulate the CNG for use in automobiles.

The statutory role of the HDIP is prescribed in the Standard Code of Practice appended with CNG Rules, 1992.

Nevertheless, the HDIP, under these rules is responsible for;

a) Testing of CNG vehicle cylinder after interval of five years (on advice of regulator or will of the vehicle owner).

b) Approval of CNG control equipment design, installation either as kit or component and cylinder.

c) Training of Authorised person for CNG conversion.

Further, the HDIP is performing its statutory function in the light of CNG Rules 1992 and already established CNG testing laboratories in major cities of Pakistan, to facilitate the common user of CNG as vehicle fuel.

However, the said Rules do not empower the HDIP to force CNG vehicle owner to retest the CNG vehicle cylinder and certification of the CNG vehicle from authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CNG PETROLEUM DIVISION SNGPL CNG stations vehicle cylinder

