Mysterious flying object spotted by PIA pilot near Rahim Yar Khan

  • The pilot saw the flying object near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi, according to the spokesperson.
  • Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny object in the say and made videos of it.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jan 2021

A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has captured a pictured on mysterious flying object in the sky during a domestic flight PK-304.

The pilot saw the flying object near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi, according to the spokesperson.

According to the pilots they witnessed a ‘flying saucer’ at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny object in the say and made videos of it.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

The video of the UFO has also gone viral on social media. However, nothing can be said about the object for sure.

