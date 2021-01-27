Business & Finance
Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says
- We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval.
- In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety.
27 Jan 2021
PARIS: Boeing's 737 MAX airliner is safe to return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, lifting a 22-month flight ban after two crashes of the jet which caused 346 deaths.
"We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.
"In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety," he said.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says
HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Read more stories
Comments