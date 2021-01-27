ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt plans multiple projects to make country tourist hub: Faisal

  • Senator replying a Query assured that government would soon facilitate local young tourist and offered them sponsorships.
APP 27 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that government has multiple plans to develop country into world-class tourist hub for revival of tourism industry and project a real side of Pakistan globally.

Talking to a Private news channel , Senator said incumbent government's tourism policy has been implemented in coordination with other provinces, adding, previous major adventure tourism spots would be upgraded and identified more to meet the national and global standards.

Better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, good roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security are vital for attracting tourists, she added.

Faisal explained that due to new tourism policy,thousands of foreign tourists are now visiting Pakistan every year and government was taking further measures to encourage tourism through initiatives like e-visa, development of new tourism sites, promoting of adventure spots, construction of new adventure parks, Swat motorway, five star luxury hotels.

He further added that government was also encouraging private sectors to come up with concrete proposals towards development of curriculum on hospitality services, online training courses as well as its standardization.

He said tourism industry is a promising sector and ever-growing field around the world. Sharing of ideas and experiences always help in producing a better outcome.

Talking about Pakistan's International Snowboarding Championship in Malam Jabba, he hailed that a large number of people from across the country and internationally had participated in the event.

“It is very good to see national and international players participating in the snowboarding championship, which attracted a large number of tourists,” said Senator Faisal Javed.

He said that government would facilitate investors for the promotion of tourism in future as well and within year after Coronavirus government would complete its remaining tasks.

Faisal also expressed happiness over the approval of bill against "Littering" to keep our environment clean in aligned with PM Khan's vision of Clean & Green Pakistan.

He appealed that the tourist should avoid littering while traveling to tourist spots as cleanliness is the key to stimulate tourism industry in country.

Senator replying a Query assured that government would soon facilitate local young tourist and offered them sponsorships.

Faisal Javed

Govt plans multiple projects to make country tourist hub: Faisal

HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters