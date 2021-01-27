Pakistan
PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK
- He also briefed the Prime Minister on reforms in the administration of universities in KPK.
27 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed expediting the development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and said he would personally visit the province to review the progress.
The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with KPK Governor Shah Farman, who called on him here.
The KPK Governor briefed the Prime Minister about the olive cultivation, Billion Tree Honey and Billion Tree Dried Fruit projects in the province.
He also briefed the Prime Minister on reforms in the administration of universities in KPK.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment
Read more stories
Comments