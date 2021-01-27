PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed expediting the development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and said he would personally visit the province to review the progress.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with KPK Governor Shah Farman, who called on him here.

The KPK Governor briefed the Prime Minister about the olive cultivation, Billion Tree Honey and Billion Tree Dried Fruit projects in the province.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on reforms in the administration of universities in KPK.