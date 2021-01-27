Pakistan
Gunmen kill man in Quetta
- According to police sources, the victim was near the Taxi Stand when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
27 Jan 2021
QUETTA: Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taxi Stand near Jinnah Road Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim was near the Taxi Stand when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
Police on information, reached the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Quetta through ambulance.
The identity of the victim and the reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.
