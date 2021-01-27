ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Peshawar University to hold exams online this year

  • The development was confirmed by the varsity in a notification issued to all heads of departments informing them about the decision.
  • The decision from the university came at the time when students across the country are protesting demanding online exam.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jan 2021

Peshawar University on Wednesday decided to hold its fall semester exams online this year.

The development was confirmed by the varsity in a notification issued to all heads of departments informing them about the decision.

The decision from the university came at the time when students across the country are protesting demanding online exam.

Students have argued that even though the government has allowed universities to resume on campus teaching from February 1, that doesn’t mean it’s safe to hold exams. They said that after a full semester of online learning, it is only fair for exams to be held online as well.

Last week, the varsity said it would be cancelling all on-campus exams for the fall semester after protests by students.

On the other hand, Lahore police booked 500 students after their protest outside the University of Central Punjab turned violent on Tuesday.

The FIRs were registered on the basis of the statement of the varsity’s chief security officer.

Students across Pakistan have taken to the streets in protest of the universities’ decision of physical exams for fall semester 2020-2021.

Earlier this week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the Higher Education Commission will consult with varsities on the matter but the final decision rests in the managements’ hands.

Peshawar University to hold exams online this year

