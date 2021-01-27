ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 43.34 (0.88%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By ▲ 320.55 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,494 Increased By ▲ 206.68 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,398 Increased By ▲ 138.66 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sinopharm-led consortium plans $3.3bn take-private of HK-listed China TCM

  • Shares in China TCM, however, rose just 2% last year. The stock is trading at 9 times forward earnings, well below the industry median of 20, according to Refinitiv data.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: A consortium led by state-owned pharma giant Sinopharm plans to take private China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings in a deal that would value the firm at at least $3.3 billion, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Sinopharm, China TCM's parent and major shareholder, is teaming up with the next two biggest stockholders, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China and executive director Wang Xiaochun, said the people, with the three holding a combined 49.4% stake.

It plans to offer at least HK$5.10 ($0.66) per share for China TCM, the people said, a premium of about 33% to the average share price over the past month of HK$3.83. China TCM shares were trading up nearly 8% at HK$4.35 on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes as Hong Kong-listed China TCM has lagged a surge in valuations for many mainland-listed Chinese traditional medicine firms during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a belief that some formulations can prevent the disease.

Zhangzhou Pianzehuang Pharmaceutical, which makes traditional medicine for inflammatory pain and fever relief, has more than doubled its share price over the past year and is trading at over 100 times its trailing price-to-earnings.

Shares in China TCM, however, rose just 2% last year. The stock is trading at 9 times forward earnings, well below the industry median of 20, according to Refinitiv data.

The Sinopharm-led consortium aims to eventually list China TCM on the mainland bourse to take advantage of higher valuations there, one of the sources said.

Representatives of Sinopharm, China TCM and Wang did not immediately respond to request for comment. Ping An declined to comment.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media and the deal talks were confidential.

TAKE-PRIVATE OPPORTUNITIES

The potential transaction would add to a surge in strategic investors and buyout firms tapping Hong Kong for take-private opportunities. Buyers often cite undervalued shares as a reason for the deals.

The total value of buyouts of Hong Kong-listed companies reached $25 billion last year, up 190% from 2019 and the highest since 2017. The number of such transactions - at 60 - is already an annual record, according to Refinitiv data.

Headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, China TCM is the core platform established by Sinopharm for the traditional Chinese medicine segment. It has over 16,000 employees and more than 1,300 patent medicine regulations, according to its website.

The company reported revenue for the first half of 2020 of about 6.7 billion yuan ($1.04 billion), down 4.1% year-on-year.

The decrease was mainly due to the underperformance of business operations affected by COVID-19, it said.

Sinopharm holds 32% of China TCM, while Ping An has 12% and Wang 5.4%. The consortium is looking for financial investors to join the take-private bid, the sources said. It aims to finalize the deal by end-March.

China Sinopharm China TCM Zhangzhou Pianzehuang Pharmaceutical Foshan

Sinopharm-led consortium plans $3.3bn take-private of HK-listed China TCM

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters