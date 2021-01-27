CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.76-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $6.76-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $6.93.

Undoubtedly, the downtrend from $6.93 has reversed, as wheat has cleared a key resistance at $6.66-1/2. The break above this level significantly increases the chance of a total reversal of the trend.

A break below $6.66-1/2, now a support, may cause a fall to $6.58-1/2. On the daily chart, the correction from $6.93 ended around $6.29, the 61.8% retracement.

The depth of the correction suggests an intact uptrend from $5.89-3/4, which may eventually extend to $7.60.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.