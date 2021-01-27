ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 49.1 (1%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 371.65 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 337.87 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,431 Increased By ▲ 171.91 (0.89%)
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.76-3/4

  • A break below $6.66-1/2, now a support, may cause a fall to $6.58-1/2. On the daily chart, the correction from $6.93 ended around $6.29, the 61.8% retracement.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $6.76-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $6.93.

Undoubtedly, the downtrend from $6.93 has reversed, as wheat has cleared a key resistance at $6.66-1/2. The break above this level significantly increases the chance of a total reversal of the trend.

A break below $6.66-1/2, now a support, may cause a fall to $6.58-1/2. On the daily chart, the correction from $6.93 ended around $6.29, the 61.8% retracement.

The depth of the correction suggests an intact uptrend from $5.89-3/4, which may eventually extend to $7.60.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

