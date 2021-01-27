ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
$439mn pledged for UN peace fund, far short of goal

AFP 27 Jan 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Over three dozen nations have pledged or contributed over $439 million to help secure peace in conflict-stricken states, the United Nations said Tuesday, a sum that falls far short of the hoped-for $1.5 billion.

Member states met via video conference, committing to "the importance of investing in peace," according to a UN statement.

"Including funds received for 2020, 39 Member States have contributed or pledged over $439 million for peacebuilding in support of the Fund's 2020-2024 Strategy," the statement said.

"The goal is to mobilize $1.5 billion over five years between 2020 and 2024," said Marc-Andre Franche, the head of the Financing for the Peace building Fund, which was created in 2006.

The fund has financed operations in 51 countries -- including in the Sahel, Central Asia, Central America and the Balkans -- over the last three years for a total of $356 million.

In that cycle, 34 countries contributed money, but 60 percent of the total came from just Germany, Sweden and Britain, according to Franche.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country is looking toward contributing at least 50 million euros ($60.8 million) in the next two years.

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said his nation would quadruple their contribution to reach $4.5 million.

