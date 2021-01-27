ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,962 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (1.06%)
BR30 25,767 Increased By ▲ 404.61 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,697 Increased By ▲ 409.73 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,469 Increased By ▲ 210.07 (1.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

  • Much like the spread of a contagious disease, positive social movements -- whether to ban slavery, or install democracy -- "can be irreversible and difficult to stop" once they cross a certain threshold, they note.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

PARIS: Nearly two-thirds of 1.2 million people polled worldwide say humanity faces a climate emergency, according to a UN survey, the largest of its kind ever undertaken.

Young and old, rich and poor, respondents in 50 nations home to more than half the global population also chose from a score of policy options to tackle the problem, researchers at the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford reported Wednesday.

The findings suggest the grassroots global climate movement that surged onto the world stage in 2019 -- led, in part, by a then 16-year Greta Thunberg of Sweden -- is still gaining momentum, even if a raging pandemic has obscured its scope.

"Concern about the climate emergency is far more widespread than we knew before," Stephen Fisher, a sociologist at Oxford who helped design the survey and process the data, told AFP in an interview.

"And the large majority of those who do recognise a climate emergency want urgent and comprehensive action."

In a clever innovation, the short survey popped up like an advertisement on cell phone game apps, giving researchers access to demographics that might not otherwise respond to a public opinion poll.

Gender gap

At the national level, some 80% of people in Britain, Italy and Japan expressed serious foreboding about the impact of climate change, which has -- with a single degree of warming so far -- measurably increased the intensity of heatwaves, drought and flood-inducing rainfall, as well as storms made more destructive by rising seas.

France, Germany, South Africa and Canada were close behind, with more than three-quarters of those polled describing the threat as a "global emergency".

In another dozen countries -- including the United States, Russia, Vietnam and Brazil -- two-thirds of respondents saw things the same way.

Nearly 75 percent of residents in small island states -- some facing the prospect of losing their homelands to rising seas -- perceived the climate threat as an emergency.

They were followed by high income countries (72 percent), middle-income countries (62 percent), and Least Developed Countries (58 percent).

The distribution across age groups of those seeing an "emergency" was narrow, ranging from 69 percent among those under 18, to 66 percent in the 36-59 age bracket.

Only for people 60 and older did the figure dip slightly below 60 percent.

Surprisingly, 11 and 12 percent more women than men expressed high alarm about global warming in the United States and Canada, respectively. Globally, that disparity shrank, on average, to four percent among the 50 nations polled.

"Urgent climate action has broad support amongst people around the globe -- across nationalities, age, gender and education," noted UNDP chief Achim Steiner. "But more than that, the poll reveals how people want their policymakers to tackle the crisis."

The most popular solution among those offered was protecting forests and natural habitats, selected by 54 percent of respondents.

Virtuous 'tipping point'

Following closely were the development of solar, wind and other forms of renewable power; the use of "climate-friendly" farming techniques; and investing more in green businesses and jobs.

At the bottom of the list, garnering support from only 30 percent, was the promotion of meat-free diets, and the provision of affordable insurance.

The survey results reinforce recent studies suggesting that some countries, and perhaps global society, could be approaching a virtuous "tipping point" in public opinion that would drive an accelerated transition to a carbon-neutral world.

"Achieving a rapid global decarbonisation to stabilise the climate critically depends on activating contagious and fast-spreading processes of social and technological change," researchers from the Potsdam Institute led by lona Otto and Hans Joachim Schellnhuber noted in the scientific journal PNAS last year.

Much like the spread of a contagious disease, positive social movements -- whether to ban slavery, or install democracy -- "can be irreversible and difficult to stop" once they cross a certain threshold, they note.

"There is recent anecdotal evidence that protests -- such as the #FridaysForFuture climate strikes, the Extinction Rebellion protests, and initiatives such as the Green New Deal in the US -- might be indicators of this change in norms and values taking place right now."

Canada lona Otto FridaysForFuture Hans Joachim Schellnhuber PNAS scientific journal UNDP chief Achim Steiner Greta Thunberg of Sweden

Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

PML-N withdraws NAB amendment bill in National Assembly

$10mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters