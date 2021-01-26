Balochistan notables delegation meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE: A 12-member delegation of notables from different parts of Balochistan under leadership of Provincial Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA, here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that people of Punjab had a special place for Balochi brethren as well as people from different areas of Pakistan. He said that the progress and prosperity of people of Balochistan was very dear to him. The Punjab government had started different projects in education and health sectors as a goodwill gesture, he added.

He said the Punjab government was implementing the vision of composite development for putting Punjab on the road to real progress. He said that the people of Barkhan and other areas would be benefitted from the institute of cardiology in DG Khan whereas motorcycle ambulance service was being started in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman besides upgrading the health facilities there.

He said that electricity and 4G network was a gift for the people of Koh-e-Suleman by the PTI government. Construction of small dams on 13 mountainous terrains was being reviewed while arrangements would be made to fulfill the water needs by constructing a mega-dam at Sanghar Lake, he added.

The Chief Minister said recruitment was being made in Baloch Levies and border military police for ensuring law & order situation in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran said that Punjab was rapidly developing under the leadership of Usman Buzdar. Members of the delegation appreciated the CM for his work.