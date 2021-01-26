Steps afoot to resolve issues about fencing Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA: Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Langove has said that government was taking concrete steps to address the issues relating to settlement along Pak-Afghan border.

The issues of border were thoroughly being reviewed, hence, in order to solve issues relating to settlement along Pak-Afghan border areas, district administration and authorities of Board of Revenue had been directed to submit report immediately, said Mir Zia Langove.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over a high level meeting held here on Tuesday in connection with fencing Pak-Afghan border.

The meeting was briefed by Hafiz Abdul Basit, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department and Commandant Frontier Corps, Chaman Scouts, Col: Muhammad Rashid.

Mir Zia Langove said to combat terrorism and maintain law and order situation, fencing work along Pak-Afghan was being carried out by the Federal Government. He said that measures were being adopted to amicably address the issues relating to fencing of Pak-Afghan border with Afghan authorities and tribes dwelling along Pak-Afghan border.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Muhammad Tahir Rai, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Azhar Ikram, Commandant Frontier Corps, Chaman Scouts, Col: Muhammad Rashid, Director General, Balochistan Levies Force, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qumbrani and other officials.