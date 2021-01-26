Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter Kesha Ram becomes Vermont senator

Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter Kasha Ram has become the State Senator of Vermont USA and wore traditional ‘shalwar kameez’ dress during the swearing-in ceremony.

She wrote: “Sworn in to the Vermont Senate today. I wore white for those who came before me and made this day possible, and I wore a shalwar kameez for those who will come after me that want to bring their whole selves into the halls of power. Let’s get to work for Vermonters.”

The US Consulate General Lahore also congratulated her and wrote: “The father of modern Lahore", Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter Kesha Ram has become the State Senator of Vermont USA.

“She was sworn in on January 6 and wore shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony.”

“Good luck for your endeavors, Kesha!” added the US Consulate General.

Kesha is the great granddaughter of Rai Bahadur Sir Ganga Ram, who was an Indian civil engineer, architect, and a philanthropist.

His extensive contributions to the urban fabric of Lahore, in modern Pakistan, caused Khaled Ahmed to describe him as "the father of modern Lahore".

Ganga Ram is also known for building a network of health infrastructures in both Indian and Pakistan before partition.