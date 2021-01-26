Rs487bn recovered from corrupt elements over last three years: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that four hundred and eighty seven billion rupees have been recovered from corrupt elements over the last three years.

Addressing the traders here on Tuesday, he said 1235 references are pending before different courts and even one percent of them are not against the businessmen.

Javed Iqbal said the NAB is no longer pursuing tax cases against the business community. He said facilitating the traders and businessmen is our priority.

The Chairman NAB however said that the corrupt elements will not be spared. He said billions of rupees have been recovered from illegal housing societies and returned the amount to the affectees.

He regretted the propaganda campaign against the anti-graft watchdog but said that it will continue to perform its duties honestly without any fear.