Indian Army, RSS targeting minority groups especially Muslims, Christians and Sikhs: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi has said India under Hindutva Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned its army and its irregular militant organization RSS to target minority groups especially Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

In his tweets, he said Kashmir is specially targeted as Modi has tasked its army for genocide of Kashmiris.

Shehryar Afridi said extremism in India blanketed cleverly by Indian Media and government is starting to be exposed to the world.

He said the misinformation and the violence against minorities and hatred for Kashmiris is apparent now.