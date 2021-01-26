Pakistan
Probe should be conducted into foreign funding of JUI-F: Farrukh
- The PTI leader said it is the opposition parties which actually laid the foundation of the foreign funding.
26 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: PTI Leader Farrukh Habib has said a probe should be conducted into the foreign funding of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F).
Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said leaders such as Hafiz Hussain Ahmad are now making revelations that Maulana Fazlur Rehman received foreign funding from two countries.
The PTI leader said it is the opposition parties which actually laid the foundation of the foreign funding.
Broadsheet scandal: Cabinet approves formation of inquiry commission to hold investigation
Probe should be conducted into foreign funding of JUI-F: Farrukh
Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN
Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent
Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats
Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures
Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM
House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Read more stories
Comments