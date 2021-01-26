Probe should be conducted into foreign funding of JUI-F: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: PTI Leader Farrukh Habib has said a probe should be conducted into the foreign funding of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F).

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said leaders such as Hafiz Hussain Ahmad are now making revelations that Maulana Fazlur Rehman received foreign funding from two countries.

The PTI leader said it is the opposition parties which actually laid the foundation of the foreign funding.