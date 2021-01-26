Pakistan
KP CM directs to present PC-1 of mega projects in PSDP
- Mahmood directed to develop liaison with federal government to ensure progress on Chashma Right Bank Canal and Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway.
26 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned department to present PC-1 of mega developmental projects in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) on emergent bases.
Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said the projects will be sent to relevant quarters for formal approval to initiate them in time.
The Chief Minister also directed to develop liaison with federal government to ensure progress on Chashma Right Bank Canal and Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway.
The meeting was informed that one hundred and thirty-eight projects of the province are included in the PSDP for which one hundred and forty-nine billion rupees have been allocated in the current ADP.
