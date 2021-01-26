ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use

  • "The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.

"The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday.

