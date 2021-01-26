World
Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use
- "The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said.
26 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.
"The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday.
