ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
World

Tornado leaves one dead, several injured in Alabama

  • Smith said he understood that the individual died after a tree collapsed on their home as they sheltered in the basement.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: A tornado has left one person dead and several people critically injured in Alabama, US media said Tuesday.

The storm, which hit the town of Fultondale in Jefferson County late Monday, caused "significant damage," the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted.

One person has died and at least five people have been hospitalized with critical injuries, Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith told local news media AL.com.

"It looks like a bomb went off," local pastor's son Sam Moerbe, 18, told the outlet.

Smith said he understood that the individual died after a tree collapsed on their home as they sheltered in the basement.

Pictures on social media showed homes and buildings reduced to splinters, wrecked cars and blocked roads.

Fultondale's Fire Chief Justin McKenzie told ABC 33/40 the town had been "hit bad, multiple injuries, multiple houses, trees, people trapped."

Rescuers were still working into Tuesday morning -- with authorities urging people to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to get to work.

"We do still have people trapped in houses," the city's mayor Larry Holcomb told the New York Times.

Neighboring fire service Homewood tweeted they were sending "units to assist with search & rescue operations after the storms."

An NWS tornado watch remained in place for many Alabama counties into Tuesday.

