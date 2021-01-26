ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 38.11 (0.78%)
BR30 25,450 Increased By ▲ 330.01 (1.31%)
KSE100 46,379 Increased By ▲ 290.89 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,305 Increased By ▲ 139.25 (0.73%)
Tokyo stocks close lower ahead of earnings

  • In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.30 percent to 7,500 yen with Nissan down 2.02 percent at 538.4 yen.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on concerns over fresh lockdowns in Europe and the prospects for US stimulus, with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.96 percent, or 276.11 points, to 28,546.18 while the broader Topix index lost 0.75 percent, or 14.00 points, to 1,848.00.

"The worsening situation in Europe discouraged investors from taking risks today," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

European stock markets tumbled Monday amid worries about fresh lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors were also concerned about the prospect that the US stimulus could be watered down and not pass for several weeks.

"But the stimulus itself remains sizable and will be seen as a positive factor in the end," Horiuchi told AFP.

Trading was sluggish as investors remained sidelined ahead of the country's corporate earnings season, brokers said.

The dollar fetched 103.74 yen in Asian afternoon trade against 103.77 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.30 percent to 7,500 yen with Nissan down 2.02 percent at 538.4 yen.

Construction machine maker Komatsu dropped 2.43 percent to 2,863.5 yen, despite announcing a partnership with US electric vehicle company Proterra to develop battery-powered construction equipment.

But tech components maker Nidec gained 0.55 percent to 14,400 yen after it raised its annual outlook and said it will buy back shares after reporting quarterly profit and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

lockdowns Europe IwaiCosmo Securities Toshikazu Horiuchi Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday Nikkei 225 index fell

