State Department says Biden to ensure U.S. technology does not support China's 'malign activities'
26 Jan 2021
President Joe Biden is committed to making sure that Chinese companies cannot misuse and misappropriate American data and will ensure that U.S. technology does not end up supporting China’s “malign activities,” a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.
“We need a comprehensive strategy and a more systematic approach that actually addresses the full range of these issues, rather than the piecemeal approach of the past few years,” the State Department spokesperson said in emailed comments.
