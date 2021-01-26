SCO, AKF (Pak) sign MoU to improve IT, digital infrastructure in GB

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the Aga Khan Foundation (Pakistan) [AKF (Pak)] to improve IT and digital infrastructure and services in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The overall purpose of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation between SCO, AKF (Pak) and other Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies in light of the shared objective of sustainable socio-economic development of GB through reliable internet and telecom infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Muhammad Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy Director General SCO, and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer AKF(Pak) in the presence of Major General Ali Farhan, Director General SCO and AKDN leadership in Pakistan including Sultan Ali Allana, Director of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, Hafiz Sherali, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Iqbal Walji, Chairman Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan, Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels and Chairman AKRSP and Air Commodore Waqar Ahmed, Director Operations and External Affairs AKF(Pak).

One of the key objectives of the MoU is the establishment of an IT Park in Nasirabad, Hunza, which will provide state-of-the-art IT infrastructure with un-interrupted power supply, high speed internet facility and a co-working space for small and growing businesses, start-ups, freelancers and chambers of commerce. The MoU will enable SCO and AKF(Pak) to support communities in GB to attain maximum economic benefits from larger development initiatives such as CPEC by using ICT as major source of employment and economic returns.—PR

