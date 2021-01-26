ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
BRR Guardian Mod.            30.12.2020          21.01.2021        28.01.2021                    -
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd              13.01.2021          03.02.2021        11.02.2021                    -
Shell Pakistan Ltd.          19.01.2021          10.02.2021        17.02.2021             Prem 65%
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

