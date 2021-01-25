ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Nasdaq rises again ahead of tech earnings, Dow drops

  • About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6 percent to 30,812.25.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq jumped in early trading Monday ahead of earnings from tech giants, while the Dow fell on uncertainty about US President Joe Biden's stimulus package and mixed Covid-19 vaccine news.

This week's busy news calendar includes earnings reports from Apple, Microsoft and other tech giants, as well as a Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. Results are also expected from Boeing and Chevron, among other companies.

Markets are also watching the developments in Washington, where centrist lawmakers have responded skeptically to Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic relief package.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6 percent to 30,812.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 3,849.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 13,700.05, extending a rally that has lifted it to three straight records.

In Covid-19 developments, Merck pulled the plug on two vaccine candidates following disappointing clinical results, while Moderna said lab studies showed its vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Merck fell 0.9 percent, while Moderna surged nearly 10 percent.

GameStop soared 40.8 percent, extending a rally after an activist short-seller who claimed their shares were overvalued ended his campaign, saying investors in the video game merchant had harassed him and his family.

Uber Technologies dipped 0.7 percent after it laid off some 185 people following its acquisition of Postmates.

