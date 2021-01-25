ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar steadies as risk appetite returns

  • March arabica coffee fell 0.1% to $1.2390 per lb.
  • March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,723 pounds a tonne.
  • March raw sugar edged down 0.1% to 15.86 cents per lb.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied on Monday amid upbeat sentiment in global equities and oil, with the market consolidating after its slide last week from a 3-1/2 year high hit in mid-January.

Cocoa and coffee both fell.

SUGAR

March raw sugar edged down 0.1% to 15.86 cents per lb at 1511 GMT, having hit a one-week low on Friday.

Dealers said sugar is likely to consolidate at current levels, with funds unlikely to cut much more of their longs and the risk, on balance, being that they reinstate their longs if macroeconomic factors turn positive again.

Speculators increased their net long positions in raw sugar on ICE in the week to Jan. 19 by 7,337 contracts to 173,079 contracts, data showed.

March white sugar rose 0.3% to $446 a tonne.

A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 85,000 tonnes of refined white sugar, European traders said.

COCOA

March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,723 pounds a tonne.

Speculators slightly raised their net long position in New York cocoa to 14,090 contracts in the week to Jan. 19, data showed.

Cocoa has underperformed relative to other commodities since the start of the year, under pressure from a supply glut linked in part to a scheme by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to charge a premium for their beans in an effort to combat farmer poverty.

Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but good soil moisture content was helping the development of trees for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

March New York cocoa fell 1.1% to $2,502 a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 0.1% to $1.2390 per lb, having hit its lowest in 1-1/2 weeks.

Speculators increased their net long positions in arabica coffee on ICE in the week to Jan. 19 by 7,631 contracts to a total bullish bet of 23,646 contracts, data showed.

March robusta coffee fell 0.2% to $1,307 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar futures

Raw sugar steadies as risk appetite returns

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters