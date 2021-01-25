ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan’s vision is of economic security, connectivity, development partnerships: Dr Moeed

  • He said he wants to have honest and candid conversations with the new US Administration on what Pakistan and US can do together and what cannot be done.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed Yusuf Monday said that Pakistan’s vision is of economic security, connectivity, and development partnerships with the key stakeholder nations.

The SAPM delivered opening remarks on an event co-organized by The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) titled “Biden Administration and Pakistan," said a press release.

While addressing the participants, SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning said that Pakistan was looking forward to having bilateral relations with the US, which is built around fresh conversations.

He added that the new US Administration will now be faced with a world that has changed completely. “The entire world is in influx, and the world has changed a lot,” he said.

Talking about the future course of action, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said : “We want to talk about economic partnerships, climate change, global health, co-investing in Afghanistan, regional peace and so on,” .

He said he wants to have honest and candid conversations with the new US Administration on what Pakistan and US can do together and what cannot be done.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf stated that the number one priority of Pakistan is to establish an economic partnership, while other priorities include tackling global challenges, formalizing security partnerships, and ensuring regional peace.

He said that Pakistan wants bilateral US-Pak relations that are not clouded by hyphenating the relationship with US policy towards other countries in the region.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that he aims to create an environment in which think tanks will be able to carry out candid conversations so that ideas can be generated and funneled into policy making.

He commended Islamabad Policy Research Institute’s (IPRI) collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) as a step towards this goal.

