Spain health minister to leave office as virus infections soar

MADRID: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa will step down on Tuesday to stand in Catalonia's regional election, the government said, as a resurgence of coronavirus infections swept the country.

Spain is among Europe's hardest-hit nations and Illa has been the face of the country's battle against the pandemic.

He was unexpectedly picked in December by the Socialist party as the top candidate for the polls but the date of his departure from the government was not given until now.

He will take part in his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where the name of his replacement will be announced, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Illa will be substituted at the health ministry by Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias, according to Spanish media reports.

Since he was named the party's candidate, the Socialists have risen to first in opinion polls, ahead of the two separatist parties which currently govern the wealthy northeastern region.

The election is slated for February 14 but the Catalonia regional government wants to postpone it to May 30 due to the pandemic. A court is expected to rule in the coming days if the date of the election can be changed.

Opposition parties, especially those on the right, have stepped up their criticism of Illa's handling of the pandemic since he was named as the candidate.

Spain has recorded over 55,000 deaths from nearly 2.5 million cases so far.

Nationwide infection rates have soared since late December, with 42,885 new cases and 400 deaths added to the tally on Friday alone.