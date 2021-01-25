Markets
TSX flat at open as virus concerns weigh
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.49 points, or -0%, at 17,845.42.
25 Jan 2021
Canada's main stock index was flat at open on Monday, as a surge in coronavirus cases in China and rising restrictions across the globe triggered concerns around an economic recovery.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.49 points, or -0%, at 17,845.42.
