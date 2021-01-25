ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee loses 05 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160.6 and Rs161.3 respectively.
APP 25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs160.79 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.74.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.6 and Rs161.3 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 02 paisas and closed at Rs195.78 against the last day’s trading of Rs 195.80, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of 45 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.96.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.77 and Rs 42.86 respectively.

US dollar Rupee

Rupee loses 05 paisas against US dollar

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters