Putin calls protests demanding Navalny's release illegal and dangerous
25 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny illegal and dangerous.
Putin, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their own political interests.
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release.
