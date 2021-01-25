Israel-UAE partnership launches $100 million tech investment fund

Liquidity Capital, an Israeli fund management company has joined with Vault Investment, a Dubai-based company, to launch a $100 million debt investment fund.

The Dubai-based fund will target technology startups in the region, especially those looking for alternative sources of funding.

This joint venture follows the warming of bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel, as a result of a recently signed peace agreement between the two countries.

According to Ron Daniel, Chief Executive and founder of Liquidity Capital, the fund will be a positive development in both the availability of non-dilutive growth capital in the region and for the fast distribution of tech products from the Middle East and globally.

“The new climate in the region brings a lot of potential to capture. Non-dilutive debt is an asset class now transforming successful companies into unicorns,” he added.