ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,886 Increased By ▲ 30.17 (0.62%)
BR30 25,127 Increased By ▲ 402.64 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,104 Increased By ▲ 235.63 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 117.02 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel-UAE partnership launches $100 million tech investment fund

  • Liquidity Capital, an Israeli fund management company has joined with Vault Investment, a Dubai-based company, to launch a $100 million debt investment fund.
  • The Dubai-based fund will target technology startups in the region, especially those looking for alternative sources of funding.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Jan 2021

Liquidity Capital, an Israeli fund management company has joined with Vault Investment, a Dubai-based company, to launch a $100 million debt investment fund.

The Dubai-based fund will target technology startups in the region, especially those looking for alternative sources of funding.

This joint venture follows the warming of bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel, as a result of a recently signed peace agreement between the two countries.

According to Ron Daniel, Chief Executive and founder of Liquidity Capital, the fund will be a positive development in both the availability of non-dilutive growth capital in the region and for the fast distribution of tech products from the Middle East and globally.

“The new climate in the region brings a lot of potential to capture. Non-dilutive debt is an asset class now transforming successful companies into unicorns,” he added.

Israel uae Technology United Arab Emirates Startups

Israel-UAE partnership launches $100 million tech investment fund

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters