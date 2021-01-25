Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

After nearly seven months, Chinese and Indian troops have clashed again in a disputed border area leaving injuries on both sides.

According to Indian media reports, the clash took place last week at the Naku La pass in Sikkim. The media reports, quoting Indian military officials said that a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and was forced back.

According to India Today, around 20 Chinese soldiers were injured while four Indian Army soldiers also sustained injuries. "It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” the Indian Army said.

Tensions between the two countries have been high since a deadly clash in another disputed border area. Last year in June, soldiers from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region. The clash resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

Since last year's clash, the two sides have held de-escalation talks with the latest being held on Sunday. The talks, which finished around 2.30 am and lasted for more than 15 hours, were held at Moldo opposite Chushul in eastern Ladakh sector.