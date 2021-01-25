Markets
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips
- Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade on Monday.
25 Jan 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, ahead of a raft of domestic and global economic data over the week, with a push from US President Joe Biden for a fresh $1.9 trillion stimulus aiding the risk sentiment.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 52.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Friday.
Comments