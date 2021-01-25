Punjab reports 485 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of corona virus, as Punjab has reported 485 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 153,410 and death toll to 4561.

With the recovery of 691 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 137,678.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 77201 cases and 1820 deaths, Rawalpindi 13975 cases and 789 deaths, Faisalabad 8470 cases and 406 deaths, Multan 9075 cases and 320 deaths, Bahawalpur 3929 cases and 130 deaths, Gujranwala 4423 cases and 106 deaths and Sargodha reported 2891 cases and 117 deaths.

On the other hand, Punjab Narcotics Control Committee has launched anti-drug awareness drive in Lahore City, to check the growing trend of use of drugs among the youth.

Consultant anti-drug campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Mian Tariq, vice- chairman Punjab Narcotics Control Committee told media that rallies will be held in all districts of Punjab in connection with anti-drug drive.

Preventing the young generation from drugs is the responsibility of every member of society, he said.

